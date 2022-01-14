A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dems jump on court-packing agenda after Supremes rule on COVID mandate

The 2016 election 'was the big one. It's obvious[ly] spilled milk now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2022 at 7:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print


Supreme Court portrait, April 2021 (video screenshot)

Supreme Court portrait, April 2021 (video screenshot)

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation

Liberal commentators took to social media to express their disappointment following the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Biden’s mandate, passed through the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), was unconstitutional, invoking the “major questions” doctrine and ruling that Congress did not grant OSHA the authority to issue the mandate.

Liberals expressed their dismay immediately following the decision, with many calling for an overhaul of the Supreme Court, as well as reform of the filibuster.

TRENDING: Don't ban CRT – legalize school choice!

Are Democrats focused on erasing conservative voices from the Supreme Court?

“Remember when I said that the Supreme Court would stop the entire Biden agenda and so reforming the Supreme Court should be his number 1 priority and he said he’d make a ‘commission to study it.’ And reform was left to die?,” Elie Mystal, justice correspondent at The Nation, tweeted Thursday. “This is why we fail.”

“The reason why the Supreme Court just sabotaged President Biden’s vaccine rules and made the pandemic significantly worse is because Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster to stack the Supreme Court with right-wing partisan hacks,” tweeted actor and pundit Brian Tyler Cohen.

The Supreme Court’s decision blocks the OSHA mandate, which requires employers with over 100 workers to force their employees to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative tests, from going into effect.

However, the court did allow a rule passed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandating healthcare workers receive the vaccine to be enacted.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pelosi tries trick to get elections takeover into law
Dems jump on court-packing agenda after Supremes rule on COVID mandate
A declaration against Biden's 'Forced Universal Vaccination Policy'
MLK and the civil rights movement have failed blacks
Professors have public argument over whether the word 'eloquent' is racist
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×