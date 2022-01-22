Dems need their 'election rigging' law, or they're toast

I've heard it said and seen it written that the act of voting in elections should be hard.

I disagree.

Oh, I wholeheartedly agree that it certainly should be harder than it is today, just not historically difficult.

But it should take a little effort to vote.

With all the services available today, it's still a relatively easy task to cast a ballot.

TRENDING: Reporter suggests Supreme Court justices are lying

Heck, even the homeless can register and vote in all 50 states. It may take more time and effort, but it can be done. And if one does not want to spend a little time and minimal effort, I guess it's just not that important to him.

But it's apparently still not easy enough for Democrats. They want everyone to be able to vote, from felons still in prison to illegal aliens, and, as always, dead people. It's early voting for everyone, mail-in ballots for all, online and same-day voting and registration. And of course requiring no form of identification. That's I.D. for those in Rio Linda (hat tip, the late, great Rush Limbaugh). Oh, and of course they want federal oversight of each state's election process and redistricting. It's unconstitutional, but who cares anymore about that old document – right?

The problem, the Dems claim, is that it's a racial issue. Minorities just don't have the resources or apparently the mental acuity to figure out how to register to vote and then get to a polling place on Election Day.

Of course, they don't describe it this way. Instead they call it "voter suppression."

Imagine having two years to acquire some form of I.D., as if you've never needed I.D. for anything else in life. You then have the balance of those two years to get to your city or town hall to register to vote. You have that same two years to plan how to get to your polling place on voting day. Having to do ALL this within just two years is apparently voter suppression.

Of course, it's not. It is insulting and demeaning to minorities to be considered by Democrats to be so stupid and lazy that they can't even vote without help, or special consideration.

Some would say that it is an absolute right to vote, not a privilege, and they'd be correct. But one still has to be a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years of age (Amendments 15 and 26). And it's not voter suppression or racist to require proof of those two claims, I mean other than "take my word for it."

But as we know, actual voter suppression, racism, et al., has nothing to do with how Democrats frame it. It never does when it comes to the left.

The bottom line is that the Dems need this phony "voting rights" act, the so-called Freedom to Vote / John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to pass before the upcoming elections. They can see the writing on the wall. The conventional wisdom is that they are going to get pummeled in November, possibly losing the House and Senate.

But as we all know by now, the Democrats' "scrap the filibuster" initiative failed 52 to 48, thus also killing the "rig the election" voting rights bill.

The Dems know the only shot they have to continue the uninterrupted advancement of their anti-American, Marxist/fascist agenda is to rig the November elections. And we know they'll never give up trying to rig the system in their favor. So don't be surprised if we see another, or several versions of this continue to emerge. It's either that or go back to cheating the old-fashioned way.

Remember – it's all about the radical-left agenda. That's all this is. It's all it's ever about with the left.

Listen to an audio version of this column:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!