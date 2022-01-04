DeSantis pokes fun at tops Dems from lockdown states who flock to Florida

(FOX NEWS) -- FT. LAUDERDALE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked about how Democrats from states with "draconian" coronavirus policies keep popping up in his state for vacation.

DeSantis was asked about this during a press conference Monday after progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was spotted in Miami over the weekend, not wearing a mask while at a crowded drag bar.

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you," DeSantis joked. "I mean, congresspeople, mayors, governors, I mean you name it."

