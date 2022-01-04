A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DeSantis pokes fun at tops Dems from lockdown states who flock to Florida

After AOC spotted maskless in Miami

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 3, 2022 at 10:15pm
A surfer carries his boogie board along Bob Graham Beach on the Atlantic Ocean at Hutchinson Island, Florida, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- FT. LAUDERDALE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked about how Democrats from states with "draconian" coronavirus policies keep popping up in his state for vacation.

DeSantis was asked about this during a press conference Monday after progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was spotted in Miami over the weekend, not wearing a mask while at a crowded drag bar.

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you," DeSantis joked. "I mean, congresspeople, mayors, governors, I mean you name it."

Read the full story ›

