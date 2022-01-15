DeSantis won't enforce Biden's health-care worker mandate

Refusing to be President Biden's "biomedical police," Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state will not enforce the federal government's mandatory vaccination policy for health care workers after it was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday.

"Firing unvaccinated healthcare workers, many of whom have infection-conferred immunity, is unethical and unscientific on its face," said Christina Pushaw, press secretary foe DeSantis, in an email to the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

The governor's office argued that patients are being harmed because "hospitals in California and other states are now requiring vaccinated, COVID-infected healthcare workers to treat patients due to staffing shortages — which were exacerbated by vaccine mandates."

While the Biden administration's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandate was upheld 5-4, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down 6-3 the OSHA mandate requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested regularly.

TRENDING: Iconic singer of 'Be My Baby' dead at 78

But Biden said after the ruling that employers and states should "do the right thing" and carry out the mandate, insisting it "will save lives."

"I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law," Biden said. "This emergency standard allowed employers to require vaccinations or to permit workers to refuse to be vaccinated, so long as they were tested once a week and wore a mask at work: a very modest burden."

At a press conference, DeSantis called the health-care worker mandate "absolutely insane," noting the nursing shortage after nurses who had natural immunity against COVID-19 were fired because they were unvaccinated.

So now, he said, hospitals "are bringing back on the job vaccinated nurses who are currently COVID-positive."

Should DeSantis enforce Biden's health-care worker mandate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 11% (1 Votes) 89% (8 Votes)

"So, if you’re unvaccinated, naturally immune, and uninfected ... they fire you, but if you're COVID-positive and vaxed, which we know most of the people that are COVID-positive now are vaxed, they are going back on the job," DeSantis said.

See DeSantis' remarks:

DeSantis: “So if you’re unvaccinated, naturally immune, and uninfected, they fire you. But if you’re COVID positive and vaxxed…going back on the job…absolutely insane, especially given the ineffectiveness of these shots to actually stop transmission.”pic.twitter.com/o8YQOrl3ou — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 14, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that CMS's "requirements for healthcare workers to be vaccinated will save the lives of patients, as well as the lives of doctors, nurses, and others who work in healthcare settings."

"It will cover 17 million healthcare workers at 76,000 medical facilities. The Supreme Court upheld it, and we will enforce that."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!