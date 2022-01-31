Dinesh D'Souza releases explosive footage of 2020 election 'mules'

Famed conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza has released the trailer of a coming movie that reveals the "2000 Mules" that have been documented as delivering stacks of 2020 presidential election ballots to dropboxes across the nation – especially in swing states during that race.
D'Souza in previous projects has raised questions about the presence of undercover FBI agents or informants, and what they did, during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. He's also charged that Democrats are America's real racists, completed a film project on Hillary Clinton, and watched as his book "America" topped the New York Times list in 2014.
According to a report in the World Tribune, "2000 Mules" documents, with surveillance footage, "mules" making numerous deposits in 2020 election dropboxes.
"True the Vote has been working with D’Souza on the film which makes use of footage the organization obtained of drop boxes in key swing states throughout America," the report said.
The investigators used geo-tracking units, through which True the Vote was able to track more than 2,000 "mules," who wore gloves and disguises to stuff poll containers, the report explained.
D'Souza narrates the film, explaining, "We tracked 2,000 mules making a number of poll drops. Leaving no fingerprints. Snapping pictures to receive a commission. A coordinated ring of unlawful vote harvesting in all the important swing states."
He confirmed one "mule" made 53 trips to 20 drop containers for the election.
