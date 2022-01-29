DNC chair reportedly looking to leave amid tensions with Biden White House

(FOX NEWS) – The chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has reportedly considered an early exit as fears of a Republican rout in the midterms leave him vulnerable amid plummeting approval ratings for President Biden.

In an interview with NBC News, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison pledged to fulfill his full four-year term, saying he "made a commitment to be president."

But a report citing current and former DNC officials revealed a strained relationship between Harrison and the White House and uncertainty that he will remain in his role ahead of the midterms, which political pundits have forecast to spell disaster for Democrats.

