Dow jumps more than 200 points to record close to start 2022

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Monday as investors began the new year by betting the economy could overcome the latest surge in Covid cases and lifted two of their favorite stocks to significant milestones.

Apple shares gained to become the first company ever with a $3 trillion market valuation, and Tesla shares jumped 13.5% in a single day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.76 points, or 0.6%, to hit a record close of 36,585.06. The S&P 500 also notched a record close, as it gained 0.6% to reach 4,796.56. The Nasdaq led the gains, advanced 1.2% to hit 15,832.80.

