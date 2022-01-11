Dow rises 180 points, Nasdaq rallies for 2nd day as tech shares rebound

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose again on Tuesday as Wall Street appeared to find its footing after a rocky start to the new year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.41% to 15,153.45, building on an afternoon rally from the previous session that snapped a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.92% to 4,713.07, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 183.15 points, or 0.51%, to close at 36,252.02.

Stocks have been volatile to start the year, as rising interest rates have put pressure on equities. However, interest rates cooled on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield slipping below 1.75%.

