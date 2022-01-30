Elementary-school worker accused of spying on kids in bathroom

(CBS46) -- MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Cobb County elementary school employee has been arrested and accused of eavesdropping on students as young as 8 years old in a school's bathroom.
A criminal warrant from the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, obtained by CBS46, alleges 37-year-old Justin Craig Julian, of Acworth, placed a camera in the boys bathroom at Blackwell Elementary School on Jan. 26.
The warrant says Julian used the camera to observe two 10-year-old's and an 8-year-old use the urinal. He is charged with three counts of felony eavesdropping-surveillance.
