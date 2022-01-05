Elon Musk agrees with teachings of Jesus: 'There is great wisdom'

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is not a religiously inclined person. But in a recent interview with the popular Christian satire site The Babylon Bee, the Tesla CEO shared his thoughts about Jesus.
The famous billionaire who founded SpaceX in 2002 made an appearance on The Babylon Bee’s podcast last month. He sat down with the organization’s CEO Seth Dillon and Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle for an in-depth interview. The four discussed wokeness, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., taxing the rich and more.
The Babylon Bee is a popular Christian satire site that focuses on Christian and political issues as well as everyday life.
