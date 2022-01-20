Enigmatic Ray Epps to speak with Jan. 6 committee Friday

(POST MILLENNIAL) -- Jan. 6 suspect Ray Epps, who was seen trying to egg on protesters ahead of the Capitol riot, is slated to sit for a transcribed interview Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee tasked with investigating the federal breach.

Politico reported that an attorney representing Epps confirmed Friday's event in a phone interview as skeptics continue to speculate that the FBI orchestrated the Capitol breach. Epps, an alleged "fed-protected provocateur," was captured on tape encouraging others to enter the Capitol and then disappeared without explanation from the FBI's Most Wanted List last summer, Revolver reported.

Epps, who's at the center of the Jan. 6 theories firestorm, had an informal meeting with the panel back in November, maintaining at the time that he had no relationship with the FBI or any other federal law enforcement agency.

