Enigmatic Ray Epps to speak with Jan. 6 committee Friday

(POST MILLENNIAL) -- Jan. 6 suspect Ray Epps, who was seen trying to egg on protesters ahead of the Capitol riot, is slated to sit for a transcribed interview Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee tasked with investigating the federal breach.
Politico reported that an attorney representing Epps confirmed Friday's event in a phone interview as skeptics continue to speculate that the FBI orchestrated the Capitol breach. Epps, an alleged "fed-protected provocateur," was captured on tape encouraging others to enter the Capitol and then disappeared without explanation from the FBI's Most Wanted List last summer, Revolver reported.
Advertisement - story continues below
Epps, who's at the center of the Jan. 6 theories firestorm, had an informal meeting with the panel back in November, maintaining at the time that he had no relationship with the FBI or any other federal law enforcement agency.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]