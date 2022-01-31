A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Europe opening up: Finland latest to end COVID restrictions

Follows moves by Denmark, Sweden, U.K., France, Ireland

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 31, 2022 at 3:17pm
Once-thriving businesses at CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Florida, are boarded up and deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic on Jan. 30, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(AP) -- Finland will end all COVID-19 restrictions next month, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Monday.

Marin said her Social Democratic-led government would negotiate with the other parties in parliament the timetable for the removal of the restrictions.

At the same time, border controls at the internal borders between Finland and the other Schengen countries end Monday. That restriction was introduced at the end of December to slow down the spread of the omicron variant. Travelers coming from outside the EU will continue to meet border controls at least until Feb. 14. February, Finnish broadcaster YLE said.

