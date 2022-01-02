Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

A month before its official release, an exciting new book revealing hundreds of mysteries from the Bible and your personal life soared this week to the top position in more than one category on Amazon.com, ahead of books by Joel Osteen, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

Scheduled for release Jan. 25, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything" by Joe Kovacs hit the top spot in "Musical Philosophy & Social Aspects" as well as #1 and #3 (Kindle edition) in Spiritual Self-Help, and #5 and #15 in Christian Personal Growth.

"I am so inspired and humbled to see that despite all the turmoil in our present world, many people have a strong desire to learn hidden truths about God and their own glorious future," said Kovacs, known for his best-selling "Shocked by the Bible" series.

"Perhaps the exponential spread of evil and persecution we're seeing are actually awakening ordinary folks to find truthful answers that have not been forthcoming from the dark powers that be. This book has the answers that people today are hungering for."

"It's especially thrilling to see 'Reaching God Speed' performing well against books by powerhouse names including Joel Osteen, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen," Kovacs added. "It reminds me of the days in 2008 when 'Shocked by the Bible' first debuted, it ranked #1 ahead of a popular 'NOBAMA' product being sold during the presidential election that year."

The theme of Kovacs' new book suggests we've all been missing something extraordinary in life, and that we can discover and understand the secret to everything that takes place in our daily lives, while unlocking hundreds of Bible mysteries that are rarely, if ever, discussed in most churches.

"The secrets become revealed when we make the jump from using our five physical senses, or 'human speed,' to applying the very Spirit of God Himself, reaching what I call 'God speed,'" says Kovacs.

Readers may wonder why it ranks #1 in "Musical Philosophy & Social Aspects" on Amazon.

"It's because the book opens with an in-depth probe of the most popular songs of all time on the radio, revealing the hidden messages they're all voicing," Kovacs explains.

"I'm talking about the biggest hits in history, songs we all know and love, from top artists and bands including the Beatles, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Adele, U2, Frank Sinatra, Don McLean, Lady Gaga, Pink, the Cars, Simple Minds, the Doors, Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt, Led Zeppelin, the Bee Gees, Madonna, the Who, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, the Cranberries, Fleetwood Mac, Dire Straits, Aerosmith, Paul McCartney and countless others."

"Scores of songs have been decoded using the Spirit of God to reveal what millions of people have missed when listening to their favorite tunes on the air. It's astonishing to understand who the true Author of these hits actually is, and the inspiring messages He's broadcasting in these chart-toppers."

The book also probes God's hidden messages in popular movies, the stories we tell our children, famous commercial campaigns, historic news events, everyday sayings we utter, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

"Reaching God Speed" features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined. Plus hundreds more ...

"Reaching God Speed" will be officially released on Jan. 25, but is available for pre-order now, with much more information available at ReachingGodSpeed.com.

Those wishing to contact Joe Kovacs can email him here.

