A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Most expensive home in America lists for $295 million, may head to auction

'It's like a modern masterpiece. It can never be built again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2022 at 2:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Megamansion 'The One' (video screenshot)

Megamansion 'The One' (video screenshot)

(BUSINESS NEWS ANALYSIS) – A 105,000-square-foot megamansion, known as “The One,” in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles listed Friday for $295 million, making it the most expensive listing in America.

The property, which has been a decade in the making, would be the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S. if it gets its asking price – surpassing hedge-funder Ken Griffin’s $238 million purchase of an apartment in Manhattan. If it doesn’t sell quickly, “The One” heads to auction in February and will be sold to the highest bidder.

The rear of the home opens to a massive lawn framed by a moat-like water feature and a 400 ft. running track just below it. “It’s a modern masterpiece,” said Branden Williams, of The Beverly Hills Estates, which is representing the property along with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass. “It’s four acres at the top of a mountain in Bel Air, and it can never be built again.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Has Joy Reid been fired?
2022 March for life to 'proceed as planned' despite DC vaccine mandate
French parliament approves Macron's COVID-19 vaccine pass plan
Newspaper asks readers if 'COVID internment camps' should be introduced
Proposed law in Russia sends repeat child sex offenders to Arctic penal colonies for life
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×