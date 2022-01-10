Experts dismiss fear of new 'deltacron' variant

Over the weekend, just as the world was becoming increasingly confident that the more contagious but significantly milder omicron variant could lead to the end of the pandemic, news came of a possible new COVID-19 variant combining the genetic signatures of delta and omicron.

But health experts around the world already are casting doubt on the finding.

Bloomberg News reported Saturday that University of Cyprus researcher Leondios Kostrikis had discovered a strain appearing in 25 cases that he called "deltacron."

However, a World Health Organization expert on COVID-19 said on Twitter that "deltacron" is "not real" and "is likely due to sequencing artifact," meaning a variation introduced by a nonbiological process such as lab contamination, CNBC reported.

TRENDING: 'Is he crazy or just stupid?' Trump goes nuclear on Republican senator

The WHO official, Krutika Kuppalli, said there likely was "lab contamination of Omicron fragments in a Delta specimen." Virologist Dr. Tom Peacock of Imperial College London agreed, tweeting "the Cypriot ‘Deltacron’ sequences reported by several large media outlets look to be quite clearly contamination."

Dr. Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, an infectious diseases expert at Emory University in Atlanta, also agreed that contamination was the likely explanation. But she said a mixing of the omicron and delta genetic material is a possibility as both strains continue to circulate.

"Recombination can occur in coronaviruses," she tweeted. "The enzyme that replicates their genome has a tendency to slip-off the RNA strand it is copying and then rejoining where it left off. With #delta and #omicron both in circulation, dual infection with both variants increases this concern."

The Greek scientist, Kostrikis, responded to the global reaction, insisting to Bloomberg News that his findings were not the result of a "technical error."

He said the identified cases "indicate an evolutionary pressure to an ancestral strain to acquire these mutations and not a result of a single recombination event."

The scientist further said the samples were processed in multiple sequencing procedures in more than one country. He said at least one sequence from Israel deposited in a global database exhibits genetic characteristics of "deltacron."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!