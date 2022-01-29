Fauci is also involved in ghoulish baby body-part research

The news was filled with the issue of abortion as thousands gathered from across the country for the March for Life, the annual anti-abortion rally. It's reported that the mood among the marchers is that the end of legal abortion is near.

The march this year was held the day before the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which established the constitutional right to an abortion.

Given that the Court will be handing down an upcoming decision concerning a Mississippi abortion law, there is a mood among many that it could result in overturning Roe. Time will tell, but there appears to be growing hope for that.

The public impression is that abortion involves women who have severe problems with being pregnant and that the abortion will help solve them. End the pregnancy, problem gone. Be that as it may, there is another a side of abortion that is more detailed and grotesque. It involves what is done with, and to, the aborted infants and who pays for it and why.

This is an issue that most people knew nothing about until the release several years ago of undercover videos of interviews of Planned Parenthood officials by David Daleiden of the CMP, Center for Medical Progress. Those videos showed how Planned Parenthood leaders negotiated the sale of tiny baby hearts, lungs, brains and other body parts.

The result of the videos was that many states defunded Planned Parenthood, shut down baby-parts trafficking companies and prompted a serious FBI investigation. There was also congressional interest in the videos and what they meant to Planned Parenthood financing.

Needless to say, it also made Daleiden a target, and target he remains. Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris put together a felony criminal case against him – a case that is still moving slowly toward a possible state trial on nine counts.

Daleiden was also sued in 2016 in San Francisco federal court by Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation.

It's interesting to note that well-known San Francisco Judge William Orrick was the federal judge in that case. Despite the fact that he had separately founded a Planned Parenthood Abortion Referral Clinic that led pregnant women into the same fetal harvesting centers Daleiden's videos exposed, Judge Orrick refused to recuse himself from the case.

So much for California justice.

According to Daleiden, Harris' AG's office used its search warrant powers to help Planned Parenthood, the NAF and Judge Orrick in the trial. It resulted in a $16 million judgment against Daleiden and the censoring of hundreds of hours of unreleased undercover footage.

His more recent investigation revealed the government-sponsored fetal experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh.

One experiment Pitt scientists published last year took the scalps of 5-month-old aborted babies and stitched them to the backs of lab rats to keep them growing.

This was paid for with a nearly half-million-dollar "research grant" from the NIAID office of Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, NIH.

Another experiment involved the livers from 5-month-old aborted babies to extract stem cells so they could be experimentally transplanted into adults. According to the CMP, the premature babies were aborted alive via labor induction, washed to keep them sterile, and then cut open to harvest the liver.

CMP reports that the Pitt scientist who invented this experiment received nearly $3 million from the NIH, and his published research shows he was using this technique in Pittsburgh as recently as 2019.

Despite his legal woes, Daleiden doesn't give up. In 2020, he submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the NIH about the University of Pittsburgh's grant applications for the "GUDMAP" program – a massive "distribution hub" for the kidneys of aborted babies up to 5 and 6 months old.

It wasn't easy to get the requested information – taking time and legal action. It was just last summer that Daleiden got a response. The government documents said that Pitt advertised to them that it would be the best site for this grant because it could use labor induction abortions – where the baby is pushed out of the mother in a pre-term delivery – as a "procedure that will be used to obtain the tissue."

Pitt said it would track, record and "minimize the time the kidneys were disconnected from blood circulation."

In other words, the meaning of what Pitt said is that it would deliver premature babies alive with beating hearts and then kill them by cutting their kidney's out.

According the Daleiden, many of them would be old enough to survive with emergency medical care.

Daleiden said the release of this information led to nearly 100 congressional representatives demanding to find out just what the government knew and when they knew it about this criminal trafficking of aborted infants.

They are waiting for a response from Attorney General Merrick Garland, the NIH's Dr. Francis Collins and NIAID's Dr. Anthony Fauci.

No response yet.

Throughout all this Pitt denies any relationship with Planned Parenthood. However, from public information, Daleiden says it's known that Planned Parenthood supplies aborted fetuses to Pitt, which uses them to get major NIH grant money and sends major kickbacks and medical resources back to Planned Parenthood.

Much of these procedures are paid for by federal spending and, in fact, Dr. Fauci's agency is responsible for nearly 60% of federal spending on experiments with aborted baby parts.

While the investigation continues, David Daleiden faces massive personal financial and legal consequences, including possible jail time for investigating the behind the scenes of Planned Parenthood with the government paying for horrible experiments with preborn children.

At this point, there's no end to it.

