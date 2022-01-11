Fauci's gain-of-function work called 'intentional manslaughter of millions'

Experts reacting to a Project Veritas report that presidential adviser Anthony Fauci went ahead with dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research after other federal officials deemed it too risky say it was, essentially, the intentional "manslaughter of millions."

The Project Veritas report cited secret government documents revealing that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency determined that a request for funding for gain-of-function research was too much of a risk.

But shortly after, Fauci's NIAID "went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China, and at several sites across the U.S.," the report said.

"Dr. Fauci has repeatedly maintained, under oath, that the NIH and NAIAD have not been involved in gain of function research with the EcoHealth Alliance program. But according to the documents obtained by Project Veritas which outline why EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal was rejected, DARPA certainly classified the research as gain of function," Project Veritas explains.

TRENDING: Photographs: Something took a huge bite into this massive great white shark

DARPA's rejection letter, in fact, charged, "The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research."

Now in interviews with Steve Bannon's "War Room," two acknowledged experts on the issue have expressed horror at what reportedly happened.

The Gateway Pundit, in fact, called the Project Veritas report "a BOMBSHELL!" and said Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine, and Dr. Naomi Wolf, a former Clinton adviser, commented.

Malone called the revelations "bigger than the Pentagon Papers," and Wolf described it as the "premeditated kind of manslaughter of millions of people coordinated at the highest levels according to these documents."

Is Fauci guilty of the 'intentional manslaughter of millions'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (603 Votes) 1% (8 Votes)

Malone said he'd been in contact with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on the revelations, and explained he "is as angry and confused about what's happened in our government as the rest of us."

The senator told Malone his investigations into "all these issues" continue.

Malone said the implications of such a "coordinated propaganda attack on the American" people are enormous.

Wolf pointed out that treatments that apparently "would have saved lives" were actually "intentionally suppressed."

The description settled on in the interview was that a "coup" has happened in America, but it hasn't been completely successful since there remain honorable people in government and the military who are willing to facilitate the public learning about what has happened.

The Project Veritas report:

Project Veritas also cited a separate report to the DoD inspector general, from Marine Corp Maj. Joseph Murphy, who formerly worked at DARPA, expressing concern over the COVID-19 gain of function program, the hiding of various documents and the suppression of medications that could fight COVID-19, including Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, as well as mRNA vaccines.

Jared Adams, a spokesman for DARPA, told Project Veritas the situation "doesn't sound normal to me."

"So here's the question," O'Keefe explained. "If the Department of Defense, the same people who make our nuclear arsenal, felt that it was too dangerous to proceed with, why in the world did the NIH, NIAID, and EcoHealth Alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved? Did they purposely change the definition of gain of function in order to bypass the moratorium?"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!