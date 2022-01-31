Federal judge considers releasing sealed analysis of Dominion voting machines

After the 2020 presidential election there were a lot of questions about anomalous results, questionable procedures and more. And significantly, whether those impacted the vote.
What is known is that analysts have confirmed Joe Biden's victory possibly was "bought" for him two ways – by the $420 million Mark Zuckerberg gave to mostly leftist elections officials with instructions to use it to recruit voters from Democrat districts and secondly, the strategy by both legacy and social media to suppress negative – and alarming – reports about the Biden family's overseas business scandals.
But other questions also were raised about the voting processes, the machines used, whether they were connected to the internet during the election and the most obvious, whether someone could have changed vote totals.
Now Just the News is reporting that a federal judge, in a Georgia case, is considering whether a sealed report by a computer-security expert who reviewed voting machines from Dominion Systems, one of those used during 2020, should be released.
The report noted the report by done by J. Alex Halderman, a computer-security expert at the University of Michigan, and was delivered to the courts last summer under seal.
The legal case claims hackers had the "capability" and "access" to Georgia's voting system, the Epoch Times has documented.
The report noted, "Little has been released in public about the report though the Atlanta Constitution-Journal has reported it found hackers could change votes if they penetrated the machines."
Brad Raffensberger, the state secretary of state who is a defendant, has announced he supports the public release of the results. He wants to dispel "misleading media articles."
He suggested the public needs to know "the context" of the claims in the report.
Raffensperger has insisted the state's system is safe and secure, even though he admits there were counting irregularities in Fulton County and an investigation is under way into potentially illegal ballot harvesting.
Judge Amy Totenberg has confirmed she's looking at the report, and will decide on a release.
Dominion spokesman John Poulosi, in the report, said, "Dominion supports all efforts to bring real facts and evidence forward to defend the integrity of our machines and the credibility of Georgia’s elections."
The Georgia Recorder reported when Raffensperger called for the release that he also "attacked the motivation" of Halderman.
And the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier had claimed the report raised concerns about election security.
Georgia installed the Dominion system in 2020 to replace older technology.
The judge already has found electronic systems pose risks and that Dominion’s reliance on a QR code might not align with Georgia law.
Dominion also has sued a long list of individuals who have suggested its system is not secure enough.
The AJC report said the Halderman report claims hackers "could flip votes if they gained access to Georgia’s touchscreens."
The report said Halderman "found that malicious software could be installed on voting touchscreens so that votes are changed in QR codes printed on paper ballots, which are then scanned to record votes, according to court documents. QR codes aren’t readable by the human eye, and voters have no way to know whether they match the printed text of their choices."
A big concern is that, the report said, "The potential ability to hack voting touchscreens that print out paper ballots extends beyond Georgia. Dominion ballot-marking devices are used in jurisdictions in 12 states, including California, Michigan and Missouri."
