Forget Biden and Harris: Look who's called 'best option' for Democrats in 2024 election

Two Democrat operatives have suggested in a commentary that twice-failed Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton is the party's "best option" for 2024.

The Daily Mail explains the claim from Douglas E. Schoen and Andrew Stein follows Clinton's own activity in sparking "2024 rumors" with a series of television interviews in recent weeks.

She included, during those appearances, various swipes at the Biden administration, with suggestions the party stop moving to extremes or risk alienating voters before this year midterms.

The report explained, "Just a year into Joe Biden's presidency, his and Kamala Harris' low popularity and back-to-back domestic and foreign crises has Democrats searching for a viable presidential candidate."

TRENDING: Video: Heroic police pull crash victim from tracks 3 seconds before train obliterates vehicle

The commentary noted, "Given the likelihood that Democrats will lose control of Congress in 2022, we can anticipate that Mrs. Clinton will begin shortly after the midterms to position herself as an experienced candidate capable of leading Democrats on a new and more successful path."

Of course, she's been first lady, a U.S. senator and secretary of state. She's also known for her 2016 campaign that created – apparently using Russian disinformation – the now-debunked claims of President Donald Trump's campaign "collusion" with Russia.

The Mail report explained, "It's typically unusual for political operatives to start seeking potential candidates for the next election, especially so far out of the administration, when a member of their own party controls the White House already. It is also rare for an incumbent president to face a serious primary challenge.

Will Hillary Clinton be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 34% (108 Votes) 66% (207 Votes)

"But if Biden clinched another term in the White House he would be 81 years old when he was sworn in, a record for the oldest person to take office. Doubts over his fitness for office at an advanced age coupled with approval ratings that have been in the low 40s since October have served to dim his chances."

Harris is no better, the report said.

One far-left supporter already is trying to dash the concept of a Clinton return.

An analysis by Chris Cillizza at CNN pointed at the opinion from Schoen, a pollster, and Stein, a former New York City council president.

Cillizza points out that while Clinton is experienced, those resume points didn't help her in 2008, when she failed, and in 2016, when she failed.

Further, he explained the suggestion she could be a "change candidate" comes out of "absolutely no scenario I can imagine."

"Her background is simply too Washington (and politics) heavy. Plus, Schoen and Stein just got done arguing that Clinton has the right experience for the job. So, how could she run as the experience candidate and the change agent?"

And as for her "signals" that she wants another campaign, he said, that idea is based on "pretty thin gruel."

The Daily Mail pointed out Biden already has on his record issues like the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal. And soaring inflation. And the COVID pandemic.

There's also the southern border, and many more.

"Democrats' unpopularity as the majority party in Washington puts them on track to lose the midterms, according to multiple projections," the report said.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll this week shows Biden starting 2022 with just 40% approval and Harris with a 32% approval rating

Clinton herself already has predicted that the victor in the 2016 race she lost, President Trump, will be back on the ballot.

Joe Concha wrote in a column at The Hill that, "Hillary Clinton always seemed to believe the mantle of 'First Female President' was her birthright. And given how pathetic the field is on the Democratic side with or without Joe Biden, she may just get a second chance at winning the office her husband so famously made infamous."

WND previously reported Gettr CEO Jason Miller suggested that Clinton is positioning herself to become the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2024.

And at the time, columnist Robert Spencer at PJMedia noted that she suddenly has been making appearances, including a recent reading of her "victory" speech from the 2016 race which went unused when she lost to Trump.

Spencer explained, "Considering the fact that Hillary is one of the most artificial and calculating human beings on the planet, the question must be asked: Why now? Hillary has had over four years to release this speech, of which she is clearly proud. What is different about the situation today that led her to inflict this speech on an unwitting world?"

Spencer wrote, "By the time the 2024 election rolls around, Hillary will be 77, but Joe Biden, if he is still with us as much as he is now, will be nearly 82, and Kamala Harris will still be as obviously unfit to be president of the United States as she is now, even if by then she has served some time (heaven help us) in the Oval Office. The Democrat bench, as Stacey Lennox recently detailed, is even weaker. So why not Hillary? After all, she maintains that she won the election in 2016 in the first place; she clearly believes that she can defeat Trump (if he is indeed the Republican nominee, and again, in her view) in 2024."

A columnist from the New York Post has said in an interview with Fox News that Clinton is begging to be the one.

Miranda Devine explained, "I think it tells you more about the state of the Democratic Party than it does about poor America, that they are even considering Hillary Clinton, that she isn’t just being laughed out of school for popping her head up above the parapet, from so desperately and so obviously having her hand up and saying 'pick me, take me!'

"The master class, so-called, that she gave the other day that people pay $20 a month to watch, in which she read her undelivered victory speech and then cried at the end of it with no real tears, that was her begging the American people and begging the Democratic Party to look at her as the alternative to Joe Biden, because after all, she is younger than him."

She added, "It’s going to be a nightmare. And really, the subtext is that only Hillary Clinton, who was so narrowly cheated of victory against Donald Trump in 2016, only she can save America. And that is her shtick. She won’t stop – she will do it until her last breath, she wants to vindicate herself."

Possibly throwing a wrench in that agenda is a Washington Examiner report that special counsel John Durham told a federal court he is looking at members of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as part of his criminal inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Trump-Russia investigation.

"Durham’s team asked a judge to 'inquire into a potential conflict of interest' related to the lawyers for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s main anti-Trump dossier source, noting that a separate lawyer at their firm 'is currently representing the 2016 'Hillary for America' presidential campaign,' as well as multiple former employees of that campaign, in matters before the Special Counsel," the report said.

Already, Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born researcher, was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. Durham's indictment charged he made those statements about the information he provided to Steele for his debunked dossier.

The FBI used those false statements when pursuing authority for the secret surveillance of a one-time Trump campaign aide.

Hillary Clinton gets emotional as she reads her “would have been” 2016 victory speech pic.twitter.com/ClAHdVsyoD — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 8, 2021

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!