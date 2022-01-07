French parliament approves Macron's COVID-19 vaccine pass plan

(AL JAZEERA) – France’s parliament has approved President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for a COVID vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron’s comments that he wanted to “p**s off” the unvaccinated.
Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier this week that he wanted to make the lives of those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine so complicated by squeezing them out of public places that they would end up getting jabbed.
Macron’s coarse language barely three months before a presidential election was widely seen as politically calculated, tapping into an intensifying public frustration against the unvaccinated.
