It gets worse for CNN's 'pervert' producer charged in child-sex trafficking

(FOX NEWS) -- John Griffin, the longtime CNN producer fired last month over child trafficking allegations, has been named in a Connecticut civil lawsuit alleging "despicable acts" of "horrific sexual abuse" and exploitation.

"For several years prior to 2020, the defendant solicited young girls, including the minor plaintiff, for the purpose of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing them to engage in sexual activity, sexual exploitation, and/or sexual trafficking," the lawsuit, filed last week in Bridgeport, alleges.

Criminally, Griffin faces one trafficking charge along with two counts of attempted trafficking in federal court in Vermont after allegedly soliciting parents with underage children.

Read the full story ›