Gingrich makes ominous prediction for Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee

Senior GOP statesman Newt Gingrich says there may be jail in the future for members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 investigating committee, which he described as "basically a lynch mob."

That committee was set up by Pelosi to review the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It's under challenge because it failed to follow the requirements of the resolution in Congress that created it, and in fact is completely partisan because Pelosi rejected the members nominated by the minority GOP.

Instead, she picked two Republicans who have been rabidly anti-Trump, and seated them.

It has interviewed hundreds of people, dispatched hundreds of subpoenas and is creating an atmosphere in which it appears to be trying to assemble a storyline that its Democrat party can use to attack President Trump should he choose to run again in 2024.

Here are Gingrich's comments:

"You are going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate, and all these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are gonna be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it's clear these are people who are just running over the law, pursuing innocent people, causing them to spend thousands and thousands of dollars on legal fees, for no justification," he said.

"And it's basically a lynch mob and unfortunately the attorney general of the United States has joined that lynch mob and is totally misusing the FBI and I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all gonna come crashing down and the wolves are going to find out that they're now Sheep and they're the ones who in fact are going to face a real risk of jail for the kind of laws they're breaking."

According to Just the News, Gingrich's comments came in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

One of the anti-Trump GOPers picked by Pelosi, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who is facing an uphill fight to retain her seat this year, blasted Gingrich.

"A former speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution," she said.

And she claimed, "This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels."

Pelosi's special commission has been mired in controversy since before its creation.

Recently, WND reported that only a handful of its subpoenas actually are addressed to people involved in the riot, meaning the committee members are clear in that they are looking at a lot of other issues as well as the Capitol events.

That was clear because perhaps among the first witnesses should have been Pelosi, who holds responsibility for the operations and security of the structure, and key federal law-enforcement officers, to explain what FBI agents or informants were on hand, and what they were doing that day.

But that's not what's happened so far. In fact, the FBI has refused to reveal his operatives in the riot that day.

An analysis published at The Federalist reveals that only one in 10 of the subpoenas the commission has issued "relate to the Capitol riot."

Tristan Justice documented the analysis of the 84 subpoenas issued publicly showed "only 8 have targeted individuals or groups with any connection to the Capitol riot."

"The rest have taken aim at former government officials and private citizens in a smear campaign for exercising their constitutional right to protest," he explained.

Not included in the study were the 100 subpoenas the commission has issued secretly, trying to get telephone records of individuals who haven't even been told they're being investigated.

The violence that day erupted after Pelosi reportedly refused to approve the assignment of National Guard troops, "not once, but six times, according to testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund," the report said.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress reportedly have told federal agencies not to provide information to members of the GOP who have launched an actual investigation into the violence that day.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., raised the issue with Pelosi in a letter that said, "There is irony in the fact that the same time House Democrats are holding witnesses in criminal contempt of Congress for raising genuine questions of legal privilege, you continue to obstruct Republican access to House records relating to the security preparedness of the Capitol complex."

The report said one of those subpoenaed was Andrew Surabian, who is working to unseat Cheney in Wyoming, even though he was "overseeing a Super PAC in support of Republican Senate candidates in Georgia" at the time.

His lawyer said, in a statement, "Accordingly, we believe this is nothing more than harassment of the committee’s political opponents and is un-American to the core."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

