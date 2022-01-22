The goal: Get parents out of their children's lives

A random comment caught my eye recently in which a Republican senator said Democratic state legislators increasingly are cutting parents out of their children's lives.

That line stopped me in my tracks: Democratic state legislators are cutting parents out of their children's lives. I realized he's right. This goes beyond creepy into the realm of evil.

This struggle for the control of children has come forth from the shadows into the public arena. The gloves are off, and the agenda of leftists who want to remove children from the care and influence of their parents and turn them over to the state is revealed. This makes perfect sense from an indoctrination standpoint. How else are you going to get kids to believe the right way unless those troublesome, annoying parents are shoved out of the way? As a result, parents all over the country have gone to war with schools.

Consider some headlines just from this past week:

Michigan Democrats criticized after dismissing parents' role in public education: "The Democratic Party blasted the idea that parents should have a voice in what public schools teach, saying in a Facebook post over the weekend that public education teaches kids what society 'needs them to know.' A Saturday post made by the Michigan Democrats on their official Facebook page criticized the parents who want to play a role in what public education teaches their children. The post was deleted Monday morning after intense criticism."

Virginia Democrats Appalled by Parents' Rights To "Make Decisions With Regard to Your Child's Upbringing, Education and Care": "There was a time not too long ago when Democrats hid the fact that they hate parents and want the state to raise all children. In fact, it's only been a couple of decades since Democrats actually believed parents should have a say in the upbringing of their children. But the modern Democrat Party holds no such perspective. To them, your children belong to the state and how dare you think you should have a say in what they learn, how they're cared for, and what values are instilled into them."

MSNBC anchor: "We have to break through this idea that kids belong to their parents"

(Bonus headline: Huge number of Dems want the unvaccinated to lose custody of kids.)

Then recently, a leftist California politico named Joe Mathews, who serves as co-president of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy, penned an opinion piece so rampantly ridiculous that it was mocked across the internet: "California should abolish parenthood, in the name of equity."

He begins his column with "If California is ever going to achieve true equity, the state must require parents to give away their children." He goes on to lament the "power of parents": "Fathers and mothers with greater wealth and education are more likely to transfer these advantages to their children, compounding privilege over generations. As a result, children of less advantaged parents face an uphill struggle, social mobility has stalled, and democracy has been corrupted. … My solution – making raising your own children illegal – is simple, and while we wait for the legislation to pass, we can act now: the rich and poor should trade kids, and homeowners might swap children with their homeless neighbors."

Mathews advocates so-called "universal orphanhood." "The left's introduction of anti-racism and gender identity in schools faces a bitter backlash from parents. Ending parenthood would end the backlash, helping dismantle white supremacy and outdated gender norms. Democrats also would have the opportunity to build a new pillar of the safety net – a child-raising system called 'Foster Care for All.'"

Here's the thing: Mathews' piece is satirical. It has to be. Even the extreme left understands "universal orphanhood" will never happen. Yet at its core, progressives are implementing policies and curricula that separate parents from their children in every possible way. At what point does satire become reality?

It's no accident homeschooling has skyrocketed in the last two years in an attempt to wrest back parental control. "According to the U.S. Census Bureau," notes Bob Adelmann in The New American, "the percentage of households with children being homeschooled has doubled in one year, from 5.4 percent during the 2019-20 school year to 11 percent in 2020-21. Among black families, it increased nearly five-fold, from 3.3 percent to 16.1 percent in just one year. In the past two years, homeschooling in the United States has more than tripled."

The trend among African-Americans to homeschool their children is especially exciting. After all, "Black Minds Matter," right? Parents of all races are recognizing that the "doctrine of 'anti-racism' provides infinite subsidy for educational failure."

Naturally, the left objects to the decreasing influence of public education. Harvard Law professor Elizabeth Bartholet famously called homeschooling "a threat to children and society" because – oh, the horror – parents have too much influence: "The legal claim made in defense of the current homeschooling régime is based on a dangerous idea about parent rights – that those with enormous physical and other power over infants and children should be subject to virtually no check on that power."

Perhaps this is why college undergraduate enrollment has decreased by more than 1 million students since 2019. Parents and college-age students alike are recognizing it's not worth going into a lifetime of student loan debt for useless degrees while taking courses taught by such twits as Dr. Bartholet.

From the earliest days of public education in America, parents understood schools acted in loco parentis ("in the place of a parent"). There is no question the educational achievements of American school children was the envy of the world – until leftists got hold of it. Now it's become an international laughingstock in which the K-12 cartel is holding children hostage. The goal of this "cartel" is simple: to disrupt the nuclear family and replace it with "the Village."

In an interesting piece entitled "The Left Controls Almost Everything, So Why Are They So Afraid?" William A. Jacobson observes: "The parents movement scares them, because it's a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, cross-party movement to reclaim the children. … Perhaps they know their strength is something of a charade, it's unstable, it's not organic, it's coerced. When it collapses, they fear it will collapse like a house of cards."

How will this end? Ultimately, my guess is the left will attempt to outlaw homeschooling. In many places, state homeschooling laws are already ridiculously draconian in an attempt to intimidate parents. Why not make them more so? Why not outlaw homeschooling?

But this will be a mistake. Never get between a mama (or papa) bear and its cubs. It's one of the most powerful bonds on the planet.

