GOP ridicules Democrats' elections takeover plan as 'Freedom to Cheat Act'

Republicans in Congress have skewered the Democrats' agenda to take over elections nationwide – while ignoring inflation, Joe Biden's southern border crisis and more – as revealing of the party's goal: set up biased processes and win elections forever.

The comments from the Republicans came even has House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, tried a procedural trick to attempt to get their voting takeover plan into law, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, likely created the end of the line for the plan anyway.

Just the News reported Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel publicly blasted the Democrats' agenda as the "Freedom to Cheat Act."

At a news conference with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott they blasted the Democrats agenda, which already is in disfavor with voters, and their neglect of real issues facing the nation.

Regarding the Democrats' two bills that would allow elections nationwide to be altered with processes and procedures that favor the Democrats, McDaniel said, "We call it the Freedom to Cheat Act. It eviscerates state voter ID laws which 36 states have passed. This bill eliminates states' more secure voter ID requirements, replacing them with a process that is rife with fraud, no IDs presented, and a third person only needs to attest that a voter is who they claim to be. I know, based on polling across every spectrum, Democrat, Republican, every minority group, people want people to show ID to vote and this is one aspect, just one, in which -- and there are others -- in which the Freedom to Cheat Act would eviscerate any type of verification for people to vote."

Scott said it's actually the Democrats who have the "Big Lie," poking fun at that party's claims that President Donald Trump's statements about failings in the 2020 election are the "Big Lie."

"The Democrat 'Big Lie' is any electoral reforms suggested by Republicans are intended to suppress voters and voting and are racist. That's not true at all. Our goal is maximum participation and zero fraud, period, not some fraud. We want zero fraud but look, don't be fooled; the Democrats' so-called election reform is not about protecting the right to vote. It's about making sure that they win elections. Democrats don't want free and fair elections. They want elections only Democrats can win."

He pointed out that Democrats in Congress are not worried about "inflation or unemployment or the crisis on the border or Americans still trapped in Afghanistan."

Their focus, he charged, is "how do they win elections."

The Democrats' Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act would take a torch to all local and state election integrity laws nationwide. It would impose various Democrat-friendly procedures such as mail-in voting and drop boxes, both of which favor their party.

It also would have taxpayers paying for political ads, and more.

Their agenda, however, likely took what could prove to be a fatal blow when, as Fox News reported, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., confirmed she doesn't want to kill the Senate filibuster rule.

She long has held a position against killing the requirement that proposals gain support from 60 senators in order to advance. Democrats want to kill that longstanding rule in order to vote 51-50, with Kamala Harris breaking a tie in the 50-50 Senate, to change the rules.

On Thursday, Sinema said, "There's no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. There's no need for me to restate its role in protecting our country from wild reversals of federal policy. This week's harried discussions about Senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year."

She continued, "But what is the legislative filibuster, other than a tool that requires new federal policy to be broadly supported by senators, representing the broader cross-section of Americans… Demands to eliminate this threshold from whichever party holds the fleeting majority amount to a group of people separated on two sides of a canyon, shouting that solution to their colleagues."

Besides Sinema, West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has opposed Biden's agenda to kill the filibuster, and at least two other senators have expressed concerns about the idea.

Pelosi's trick this week was to attach the elections-takeover plans to a bill regarding NASA that the Senate already had approved.

As an amended bill, the Senate can discuss the proposals without a 60-vote threshold, but it still will face that hurdle when Democrats try to cut off discussion and vote on it, so it's unclear if the maneuver will succeed in its goal.

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained the Democrats' agenda is to "counter election security measures" approved in a number of states.

The GOP was openly derisive of the Democrats' plan.

"I grew up during the era of actual Jim Crow laws in Georgia during the days of segregation," said Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens on the House floor. "What does actual voting suppression look like? It looks like a poll tax, property tax, literacy tax, violence and intimidation at the polls."

