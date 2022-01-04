Governor admits COVID hospitalizations overcounted

Acknowledging that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is overstated, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced hospitals now must clarify if patients with the novel coronavirus came to the hospital due to symptoms of COVID-19 or because of another health issue.
Saying she wants to "always be honest with New Yorkers about how bad this is," Hochul said the state had reached "a critical moment" and "we're going to start asking some questions."
Advertisement - story continues below
"We talked about the hospitalizations. I have always wondered, we're looking at the hospitalizations of people testing positive in a hospital," she said Monday. "Is that person in the hospital because of COVID or did they show up there and are routinely tested and showing positive and they may have been asymptomatic or even just had the sniffles?"
An example, she said, someone who gets in a car accident, goes to the emergency room and tests positive for COVID.
TRENDING: Horror: Mom accused of trafficking her own young daughter right before a gruesome murder
See Hochul's remarks:
New York state will start breaking down its hospital figures between "with" and "because" of COVID-19, Governor Kathy Hochul says.
"We're going to start asking some questions .. is that person in the hospital because of COVID" or because of a car crash? pic.twitter.com/ifqXV4OBVj
— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 4, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Last week, as WND reported, New York state's acting health commissioner admitted at a news conference with Hochul that she misled parents about the magnitude of hospitalizations for COVID-19 among children, explaining she raised fears of a concerning trend to "motivate" them to get their children vaccinated.
Hochul said Monday that after making random calls to hospital leaders she found about a 20% to 50% difference in patients being treated for COVID-19 as opposed to patients there for other reasons who tested positive.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also is asking hospitals to make a distinction between patients being treated for COVID-19 and those who test positive but came to the hospital because of another ailment.
"I think that's an important distinction to make when you have a variant like omicron which is much more widespread," DeSantis said Monday. "You are going to have people who get into a car accident and go into the emergency room. They’re swabbing everybody, and you’re going to have people that have incidental positives."
Advertisement - story continues below
"If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID, as opposed to because of COVID."
Fauci: "If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with Covid, as opposed to because of Covid." pic.twitter.com/57Rdx8gPg3
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 31, 2021
EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]