Governor admits COVID hospitalizations overcounted

Acknowledging that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is overstated, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced hospitals now must clarify if patients with the novel coronavirus came to the hospital due to symptoms of COVID-19 or because of another health issue.

Saying she wants to "always be honest with New Yorkers about how bad this is," Hochul said the state had reached "a critical moment" and "we're going to start asking some questions."

"We talked about the hospitalizations. I have always wondered, we're looking at the hospitalizations of people testing positive in a hospital," she said Monday. "Is that person in the hospital because of COVID or did they show up there and are routinely tested and showing positive and they may have been asymptomatic or even just had the sniffles?"

An example, she said, someone who gets in a car accident, goes to the emergency room and tests positive for COVID.

See Hochul's remarks:

New York state will start breaking down its hospital figures between "with" and "because" of COVID-19, Governor Kathy Hochul says. "We're going to start asking some questions .. is that person in the hospital because of COVID" or because of a car crash? pic.twitter.com/ifqXV4OBVj — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) January 4, 2022

Last week, as WND reported, New York state's acting health commissioner admitted at a news conference with Hochul that she misled parents about the magnitude of hospitalizations for COVID-19 among children, explaining she raised fears of a concerning trend to "motivate" them to get their children vaccinated.

Hochul said Monday that after making random calls to hospital leaders she found about a 20% to 50% difference in patients being treated for COVID-19 as opposed to patients there for other reasons who tested positive.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also is asking hospitals to make a distinction between patients being treated for COVID-19 and those who test positive but came to the hospital because of another ailment.

"I think that's an important distinction to make when you have a variant like omicron which is much more widespread," DeSantis said Monday. "You are going to have people who get into a car accident and go into the emergency room. They’re swabbing everybody, and you’re going to have people that have incidental positives."

"If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID, as opposed to because of COVID."

Fauci: "If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with Covid, as opposed to because of Covid." pic.twitter.com/57Rdx8gPg3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 31, 2021

