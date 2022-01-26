Governor opens anonymous tip line to report racist school lessons

By Kendall Tietz

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin opened an anonymous tip line Monday, where parents in the state can report schools for teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in violation of his executive order.

Youngkin has doubled down on his commitment to rid CRT from the state’s schools. Upon taking office on Jan. 15, Youngkin issued his first executive order that vowed to end “the use of inherently divisive concepts – including Critical Race Theory – in public education.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin has opened an anonymous tip line for parents to report schools for teaching critical race theory in violation of his executive order. Email: [email protected] — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 25, 2022

“You can send us an email at [email protected] ,” Youngkin announced on the “ John Fredericks Show ” Monday. “We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that will help us be aware of things like privileged bingo, be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia and we’re going to make sure that we catalogue it all. It gives us great insight into what’s happening at the school level and that gives us further ability to make sure that we’re rooting it out.”

Fairfax County Public Schools was criticized Wednesday over an assignment called “privilege” bingo, which told students they were privileged if they identified with characteristics such as being white, Christian, male, cisgender or a military kid, the Daily Wire originally reported.