Governor opens anonymous tip line to report racist school lessons

By Kendall Tietz
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin opened an anonymous tip line Monday, where parents in the state can report schools for teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in violation of his executive order.
Youngkin has doubled down on his commitment to rid CRT from the state’s schools. Upon taking office on Jan. 15, Youngkin issued his first executive order that vowed to end “the use of inherently divisive concepts – including Critical Race Theory – in public education.”
TRENDING: Leftist television host tells supporters to 'pick up a weapon'
CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.
BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin has opened an anonymous tip line for parents to report schools for teaching critical race theory in violation of his executive order. Email: [email protected]
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 25, 2022
Advertisement - story continues below
Youngkin has criticized those who “obfuscate” the issue by claiming that CRT does not exist in schools and vowed to rid schools of all its tenets.
“Anyone who thinks that the concepts that actually underpin Critical Race Theory are not in our schools has not been in the schools,” he said on Fox News on Jan. 16.
“Yes, we will teach all history, the good and the bad, because we can’t know where we’re going unless we know where we have come from,” he added. “But to actually teach our children that one group is advantaged and another disadvantaged simply because of the color of their skin cuts across everything we know to be true.”
On Jan. 19, Youngkin nominated Angela Sailor to be Virginia’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Commonwealth Chief Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion Officer as part of his cabinet. She has been a vocal critic of curriculum that teaches students that “America’s culture and institutions are rigged to help whites succeed, that they are victimizers if they’re white, and doomed to failure if they’re Black” which she called “the textbook definition of racism.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]