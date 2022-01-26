A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Valentine's Sale!
Education Faith Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Governor opens anonymous tip line to report racist school lessons

Already has banned instruction in 'Critical Race Theory'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2022 at 11:10am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay)

(Image by Anastasia Gepp from Pixabay)

By Kendall Tietz
Daily Caller News Foundation

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin opened an anonymous tip line Monday, where parents in the state can report schools for teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) in violation of his executive order.

Youngkin has doubled down on his commitment to rid CRT from the state’s schools. Upon taking office on Jan. 15, Youngkin issued his first executive order that vowed to end “the use of inherently divisive concepts – including Critical Race Theory – in public education.”

TRENDING: Leftist television host tells supporters to 'pick up a weapon'

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“You can send us an email at [email protected],” Youngkin announced on the “John Fredericks Show” Monday. “We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that will help us be aware of things like privileged bingo, be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia and we’re going to make sure that we catalogue it all. It gives us great insight into what’s happening at the school level and that gives us further ability to make sure that we’re rooting it out.”
Fairfax County Public Schools was criticized Wednesday over an assignment called “privilege” bingo, which told students they were privileged if they identified with characteristics such as being white, Christian, male, cisgender or a military kid, the Daily Wire originally reported.

Youngkin has criticized those who “obfuscate” the issue by claiming that CRT does not exist in schools and vowed to rid schools of all its tenets.

“Anyone who thinks that the concepts that actually underpin Critical Race Theory are not in our schools has not been in the schools,” he said on Fox News on Jan. 16.

Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, upon winning the Virginia governor's race, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters in Chantilly, Virginia, upon winning the Virginia governor's race, Nov. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

“Yes, we will teach all history, the good and the bad, because we can’t know where we’re going unless we know where we have come from,” he added. “But to actually teach our children that one group is advantaged and another disadvantaged simply because of the color of their skin cuts across everything we know to be true.”

On Jan. 19, Youngkin nominated Angela Sailor to be Virginia’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Commonwealth Chief Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion Officer as part of his cabinet. She has been a vocal critic of curriculum that teaches students that “America’s culture and institutions are rigged to help whites succeed, that they are victimizers if they’re white, and doomed to failure if they’re Black” which she called “the textbook definition of racism.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russian media try to convince citizens they live in 'the most peace-loving country'
Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dead by suicide
Republicans: Stop TSA's use of arrest warrants for illegals as identification
Governor opens anonymous tip line to report racist school lessons
Becki Falwell confirms sex with 'pool boy,' filmed with 'big Canon camera'
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×