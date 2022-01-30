Graphically sexual book in school enrages parents

(AUBURN CITIZEN) -- AUBURN — Amid an escalating debate on banning literature both locally and nationally, an Auburn school district committee will review a nonfiction young adult book in the high school's library because multiple written challenges have been submitted.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has received formal complaints on the book "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto," by journalist and activist George M. Johnson. Such complaints are required under the district policy in order to start an official review process.

Concerns about the book from some parents first surfaced at a school board meeting in December. After more community members became aware of the situation, several residents spoke in support of having the book available at last week's board meeting.

Read the full story ›