Is a Great Reset coming? Do we have a choice?

"… for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation." – Apostle Peter

I wonder if President Putin still has the "Great Reset" button Hillary Clinton gifted his foreign minister during her secretary of state (America, not Russia) visit in Moscow? The American press, unable to stop itself from fawning over Hillary, depicted the "reset" as focused on Russian-American relations.

I rather think Putin enjoyed things as they were, before he got the red button. After all, anyone who wanted top secret documents stripped of their classification notices knew where the Clinton server was stored and how to get the documents.

Since that time, during the Obama administration, the world's ultra-rich have become bolder in expounding upon the Great Reset they have planned for the entire world. "You will own nothing, and you will be very happy."

The reason we will own nothing is that they will own everything. We will all be mesmerized by Big Tech fantasies concocted to entertain us that have been implanted into our brains. After all, "It's not an implant. It's just another booster."

Big Tech will also grant to whom they will eternal life – existence after death encoded on a silicon wafer. Your thoughts and emotions impersonated by artificial-intelligence coding routines. Uncle Zuck is already setting up his version of the "metaverse." If you thought Facebook was addictive, wait until you hook up with AI's evil twin.

Whose Great Reset?

In God's creation there are always alternatives. Until there are not. We are still in the "Great Reset alternatives" phase, but the time of repentance for the wicked who planned their own Great Reset has thinned to a vapor. Repentance is the only thing of value those who do not know God have to offer him. The more of man's wealth a person has, the more difficult it becomes (camels passing through the eye of a needle) to give God the only currency he accepts: a broken heart and a confession of faith in Jesus Christ. When you think you own the world, that humility is hard to come by.

What the bulk of us do not yet understand is that while we wander around in media-induced fear pandemic, God is crafting an alternative to the Great Reset being offered by Satan.

The One who has planned the alternative Great Reset tells us in his Word that he is everywhere present and that nothing is hidden from Him. He also says that he laughs at the plans of the wicked. Why? Because, He knows the end from the beginning.

In our case right now, the next "end" in sight is the Great Reset. The beginning was all the plans the wicked made to seize control of the world and enslave humanity for their own benefit, which they named the Great Reset. They alone would colonize the universe and run everything as they wish.

He whom the wicked worship has already had his tenure in heaven revoked, for attempting a rebellion that ensnared a third of the angels of Heaven. I wonder if evil people here would worship him if they knew that? Then again, Satan and his minions are expert at telling people what they want to hear. The devil was a liar from the beginning.

Most of us are getting through our day-to-day lives by telling ourselves, "Trump is coming back, either by some miracle soon, or in the 2024 election." Possibly true, but for all of Trump's intelligence and insight, he was deceived by those evil people around him on vaccines and the good and harm that they would do. I like Scott Adams, the Dilbert creator's take on this (paraphrase): "The Constitution says that citizens are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the government. But the government has no such constitutional guarantee. As citizens, we must assume the government is guilty, until proven innocent." Chew on that one when you have some time.

Let's wrap this up with more of St. Peter's quote:

"For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water: Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished …" (See 2 Peter 3:2-9.)

The answer to our opening question, "Is a Great Reset coming? Do I have a choice?" is yes, and no. As Saint Peter observed, most of us think very little changes even over long time periods. But by thinking that, we delude ourselves, both about God's judgment and God's mercy. The end-times Timekeepers are attempting to schedule the events in Revelation, and then insist that God follow their timetable.

Insisting that God adhere to our timetable is … well, interesting. Perhaps we do better if we seek out His timetable, and then look for our place within it.

Earth's Final Kingdom, Armageddon Story, interrupted.

