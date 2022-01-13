Half of Americans think they'd make excellent baristas

(STUDY FINDS) – Do you make better coffee than your local Starbucks staff? According to a new survey, half of Americans feel they have what it takes to be a barista.

The poll of 2,000 Americans looked at how people like to personalize their favorite beverages and found that 54 percent think they could make it as baristas by customizing drinks. Whether they’re good servers or not, most think they know what it takes to make a tasty drink. The poll finds people are more likely to experiment with their cold drinks as opposed to hot ones (71% vs. 62%), while others customize their smoothies (55%) and coffee (49%).

Thirty percent of respondents claim they’re loyal to their usual drink order, but 45 percent like to mix it up sometimes.

