A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Half of Americans think they'd make excellent baristas

Most think they know what it takes to make a tasty drink

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:44am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – Do you make better coffee than your local Starbucks staff? According to a new survey, half of Americans feel they have what it takes to be a barista.

The poll of 2,000 Americans looked at how people like to personalize their favorite beverages and found that 54 percent think they could make it as baristas by customizing drinks. Whether they’re good servers or not, most think they know what it takes to make a tasty drink. The poll finds people are more likely to experiment with their cold drinks as opposed to hot ones (71% vs. 62%), while others customize their smoothies (55%) and coffee (49%).

Thirty percent of respondents claim they’re loyal to their usual drink order, but 45 percent like to mix it up sometimes.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Energy Department burned nearly $1 billion on failed green agenda
Biden accused of 'ignoring' court order, 'barely' implementing Remain in Mexico
Student leaders petition university to evict 'wealthy and white' frat house members
How Biden's OSHA mandate could hurt schools
Photographer escalates fight against mandate to take pictures of same-sex events
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×