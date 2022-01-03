Health official predicts END of the pandemic

A key health expert in Denmark is predicting the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and says, "We will have our normal lives back in two months."
That doesn't mean COVID-19 will vanish, the expert explains in a report in the Daily Mail.
Advertisement - story continues below
But it will become just another bug that people deal with at certain times of the year.
Tyra Grove Krause, the chief epidemiologist at Denmark's State Serum Institute, explained on Danish TV 2 that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is bringing about the end of the pandemic.
TRENDING: Horror: Mom accused of trafficking her own young daughter right before a gruesome murder
She cited a new study that said the risk of hospitalization from omicron was half that of the previous delta variant.
That gives Danish officials hope the pandemic there would be over in two months.
Advertisement - story continues below
"I think we will have that in the next two months, and then I hope the infection will start to subside and we get our normal lives back," she said Monday in a report in the Daily Mail.
She noted that the latest variation also could help countries worldwide.
She explained while the study shows omicron is "here to stay," and it will spread widely in the next few weeks, "when it's over, we're in a better place than we were before."
The widespread infection will be less serious and will provide a significant level of immunity, she explained.
The Daily Mail reported, "Denmark has seen a spike in new cases in recent weeks, and on Sunday recorded its highest ever seven-day average infections, recording an average of 20,886 across the previous week, or 3,592.74 per million people - one of Europe's highest rates."
Advertisement - story continues below
"Omicron will peak at the end of January, and in February we will see declining infection pressure and a decreasing pressure on the health care system," she said in the interview. "But we have to make an effort in January, because it will be hard to get through."
Good plans for consumers include following good hygiene, social distancing and other guidelines, and staying home when symptoms are present.
Also, Lars Østergaard, chief physician at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Aarhus University Hospital, said just days ago the end of the pandemic is in sight.
"I never think we'll ever wave goodbye to the corona. But we want such a good immunity in the population - partly because of new vaccines, partly because people have been infected - that we can handle it as another of the infections we know that come especially in the winter month," he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said he was similarly hopeful.
"If we put an end to inequality, we will put an end to the pandemic and the global nightmare that we have all gone through," he said.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]