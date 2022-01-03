Health official predicts END of the pandemic

A key health expert in Denmark is predicting the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, and says, "We will have our normal lives back in two months."

That doesn't mean COVID-19 will vanish, the expert explains in a report in the Daily Mail.

But it will become just another bug that people deal with at certain times of the year.

Tyra Grove Krause, the chief epidemiologist at Denmark's State Serum Institute, explained on Danish TV 2 that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is bringing about the end of the pandemic.

She cited a new study that said the risk of hospitalization from omicron was half that of the previous delta variant.

That gives Danish officials hope the pandemic there would be over in two months.

"I think we will have that in the next two months, and then I hope the infection will start to subside and we get our normal lives back," she said Monday in a report in the Daily Mail.

She noted that the latest variation also could help countries worldwide.

She explained while the study shows omicron is "here to stay," and it will spread widely in the next few weeks, "when it's over, we're in a better place than we were before."

The widespread infection will be less serious and will provide a significant level of immunity, she explained.

The Daily Mail reported, "Denmark has seen a spike in new cases in recent weeks, and on Sunday recorded its highest ever seven-day average infections, recording an average of 20,886 across the previous week, or 3,592.74 per million people - one of Europe's highest rates."

"Omicron will peak at the end of January, and in February we will see declining infection pressure and a decreasing pressure on the health care system," she said in the interview. "But we have to make an effort in January, because it will be hard to get through."

Good plans for consumers include following good hygiene, social distancing and other guidelines, and staying home when symptoms are present.

Also, Lars Østergaard, chief physician at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Aarhus University Hospital, said just days ago the end of the pandemic is in sight.

"I never think we'll ever wave goodbye to the corona. But we want such a good immunity in the population - partly because of new vaccines, partly because people have been infected - that we can handle it as another of the infections we know that come especially in the winter month," he said.

The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said he was similarly hopeful.

"If we put an end to inequality, we will put an end to the pandemic and the global nightmare that we have all gone through," he said.

