Highway robbery! Armored car company sues authorities for roadside seizures

Civil forfeiture practices in several states have come under fire in recent years in disputes triggered by controversial cases that involved the seizure of homes, cars and even cash from innocent people.
Some of those practices have been ruled unconstitutional by courts, and lawmakers now are proposing plans that would require a criminal conviction in order for a civil forfeiture to stand.
Advertisement - story continues below
The concept is that authorities should be allowed to confiscate money used in criminal activity. But victims who lose money, and never are charged, much less convicted, accuse the police agencies of utilizing those laws, which give them a percentage of the take, to boost their budgets.
Perhaps illegally.
TRENDING: How a 13-year-old should invest
Now a case brought by the Institute for Justice, which previously has sued the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Transportation Security Administration over their use of the strategies, and successfully has worked to have the practice banned in Maine and several other states, reveals the dispute has been taken to a whole new level.
The organization reports that San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and federal agents have partnered to steal more than $1 million from legal cannabis businesses.
Advertisement - story continues below
The situation involves Empyreal Logistics, an armored car and fintech company that operates in many states.
It has sued several federal law enforcement agencies and the San Bernardino County sheriff after being "the victim of roadside seizures which amount to highway robbery," the Institute reported.
"The newly filed federal lawsuit demands law enforcement immediately stop targeting Empyreal for seizures that have no basis under state or federal law and violate Empyreal’s constitutional rights."
"This is nothing but highway robbery using badges," said IJ Senior Attorney Dan Alban. "Empyreal is transporting proceeds from legal businesses to financial institutions. These seizures don’t stop crime or improve public safety; they just enrich these agencies, which get to split the proceeds from civil forfeiture. These funds are only being seized because of that profit incentive. And that’s not remotely legal or constitutional."
The company offers secure delivery between businesses, including state-licensed cannabis businesses, and financial institutions.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Notably, Empyreal never transports cannabis products," the institute reported. And it serves other industries, too.
But five times in the last 10 months or so, police have "stopped Empyreal vehicles on highways. During three of these stops, officers seized the bank deposits the vehicles were transporting. Sheriffs' offices in California and Kansas then transferred the funds to federal law enforcement to take advantage of lax federal civil forfeiture practices. If successfully forfeited, up to 80% of the proceeds taken through the federal 'equitable sharing' program would then return to local law enforcement to spend as it pleases," the IJ said.
The stops have produced no federal or state criminal charges against Empyreal or its workers or clients.
"Empyreal is proud to provide a professional and secure solution for our customers to safely transport their deposits into the financial system, which increases transparency and makes communities safer by getting cash off the streets," said Empyreal CEO Deirdra O’Gorman. "Because both we and our clients operate completely within the law, we have never had problems until recently. To continue serving our clients, we have no choice but to stand up for our constitutional rights."
Advertisement - story continues below
The case explains how San Bernardino County deputies have stopped the company's deliveries three times in just the last eight weeks.
"In all three cases, Empyreal’s driver was pulled over on a flimsy pretext that did not result in a ticket or arrest. Instead, deputies were focused on seizing cash deposits from cannabis dispensaries," the institute reported.
So there is "no authority" for the seizure of funds.
"What is happening to Empyreal potently illustrates why we call civil forfeiture 'policing for profit,'" said IJ Attorney Kirby Thomas West. "Law enforcement is trying to take more than a million dollars without charging anyone with a crime. That is absurd and deeply unconstitutional. It is yet another reason why lawmakers need to eliminate civil forfeiture altogether."
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]