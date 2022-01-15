House Democrat says Twitter, Facebook should not have censored Hunter Biden story

(TOWNHALL) – Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA) said he believed it was a "mistake" for Twitter and other Big Tech companies to censor the New York Post's bombshell report about Hunter Biden even though he feels the story was "total hogwash."
"I am not for having either the government or tech companies, ultimately, being the arbiter of truth. I'm for making sure that we don't have speech that incites violence but I'm very wary of censorship," Khanna told Joe Lonsdale on the "American Optimist" podcast while pushing his book, "Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us."
"I thought it was a mistake for Twitter to take down some of this stuff about Hunter Biden, or Facebook to do that," he continued. "I think that story was total hogwash, I think Joe Biden was unfairly attacked because of his son, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t belong in the public sphere."
