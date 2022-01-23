Huge percentage of Americans will not vote for Biden again

(FOX NEWS) -- Six in 10 voters would back someone other than President Biden if the 2024 presidential election were today, according to a Fox News national survey released Sunday. That makes his current reelection prospects dimmer than they ever were for his most recent predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
At the end of Biden’s first year in office, economic anxiety is higher than a year ago, and many feel the pandemic is not at all under control. His job rating in both these areas is down in recent months, and over half of voters disapprove of Biden’s performance overall.
The president’s job rating has been underwater since October and that still holds true: 47% approve and 52% disapprove.
