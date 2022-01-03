Insurance CEO: All-cause deaths jump by 'unprecedented' rate while COVID down

The head of a $100 billion insurance company says all-cause deaths have spiked an astonishing 40% among people ages 18-64 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

It's an unprecedented rate that is four times higher than a once-in-200-year catastrophe, said Scott Davison, CEO of Indianapolis-based OneAmerica, during an online news conference last Thursday reported by the news site Center Square.

"We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica," Davison said.

"The data is consistent across every player in that business."

Meanwhile, the daily number of deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, is less than half of what it was a year ago.

The news drew the attention of epidemiologists concerned about the collateral damage caused by COVID-19 mitigation efforts. And while there is no data showing a correlation between death and vaccination, experts concerned about the safety of the vaccines also took note.

Davison, referring to the third and fourth quarters of 2021, said it's not primarily elderly people who are dying, but "working-age people 18 to 64" who are the employees of companies that have OneAmerica plans.

Significantly, the CEO noted that most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

But Davison apparently doesn't see a possible connection to the vaccines.

However, Dr. Robert Malone, who has three decades of experience at the highest levels of vaccine development, said in an interview Monday morning that the insurance CEO's statistics point to vaccine injuries.

Davison, Malone told Steve Bannon on "War Room," is talking about a working population of people "who are likely to be highly jabbed because they’ve been under employer mandates."

"And what you need to do is compare that event rate that he is reporting to the event rate of death and COVID-related death in the general population," Malone said.

Malone noted that the reported COVID death rate in Indiana was lower than the death rate for people with employee-based insurance.

"This suggests that these people that are under the insurance mandate, are highly jabbed, have an enormously increased mortality rate compared to the general population," Malone said.

He cautioned that a causative relationship can only be inferred, but "there is no question that the federal policies are an abject failure."

"Whether it is due to vaccine or it's due to suppression of early treatment, we have a massive, massive failure of public policy," Malone said.

Last week, Malone was permanently banned from Twitter, apparently for countering the government's accepted COVID-19 narrative. A day later, he did a three-hour interview with No. 1 podcaster Joe Rogan.

Center Square reported hospitalizations in Indiana are higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, according to the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

Only 37% of ICU beds are being used by COVID patients while 54% are occupied by people with other illnesses or conditions.

Davison said his company is also seeing an "uptick" in disability claims. Initially it was short-term claims, and now there's an increase in long-term disability claims.

"For OneAmerica, we expect the costs of this are going to be well over $100 million, and this is our smallest business. So it’s having a huge impact on that," he said.

He said the additional costs will result in higher premiums.

See Davison's remarks:

OneAmerica Life Insurance CEO Scott Davison explains to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce what his industry is seeing in terms of alarming death rates, and what the impact will be to employers

