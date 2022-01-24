Israel to build new 'Tower of Babel'

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- The Tel Aviv local planning and building committee gave the final go-ahead for the construction of the 91-story Spiral Tower being planned by the Azrieli group.
Construction on the 1,150-foot tall structure is expected to take four years at an estimated cost of $800 million The Azrieli Group, an Israeli real estate and holding company, announced their plan to build Israel’s tallest building as an addition to their already impressive Azrieli Center Complex in Tel Aviv. The new tower will take its place next to the iconic circle, square and triangle towers that make up the Azrieli Complex. By building the Spiral Tower, the Azrieli Group will compete with itself as they built the current tallest building in Israel, The Azrieli Sarona Tower which stands 782 feet high with 53 floors, just four years ago.
But the Spiral Tower will not be the tallest in the country. This title will go to a 400-meter high structure, the Bein Arim Tower, is under construction near the Israel Diamond Exchange, the Bursa, on Menachem Begin Road in Tel Aviv. Its construction is expected to be completed in 2023.
