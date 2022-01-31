Joe Rogan backlash leads Spotify to flag COVID content for 'misinformation'

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Spotify will begin attaching a warning label to content that features discussions of COVID-19 following backlash over its relationship with podcast host Joe Rogan.
The company will affix a link to its “COVID-19 Hub,” which provides information on the virus, and a COVID-19 “advisory” on every podcast episode that features discussions of COVID-19, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced in a blog post Sunday. The audio streaming service also published its platform rules as part of the announcement.
TRENDING: Father sues school after daughter tries to hang herself following gender 'therapy' from educators
“This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days,” Ek wrote. “To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.”
Spotify was the subject of criticism over the past few weeks because of its relationship with Joe Rogan, who has an exclusive deal with the company to distribute his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” A coalition of medical professionals signed onto a letter demanding that Spotify crack down on COVID-19 “misinformation” on its platform, citing Rogan by name, and musician Neil Young withdrew his music catalog from the service over its relationship with Rogan.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time,” Ek wrote.
However, the Spotify CEO cautioned against taking too aggressive a position on content moderation.
“It is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them,” Ek said.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]