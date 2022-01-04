Laughable: Minority students taunt white males, now cry victimhood

Two minority students at Arizona State University allegedly harassed two white male students for being in a school multicultural space, and now are claiming they are the victims of discrimination for being punished for their attack.

The situation that developed some weeks ago came to a head just in December with the announcement that the two attackers, identified as Mastaani Qureshi and Sarra Tekola, were ordered to write a paper on how to avoid such confrontations in the future.

Instead they posted an online diatribe claiming that they actually were being victimized.

A video from September had revealed two white students "being forced out" of the "learning space" because minority students refused to tolerate their "Police Lives Matter" stickers on their computers, as well as a shirt that said "Didn't vote for Biden."

The white students registered a complaint, the university investigated, and in December announced its decision to require the minority students to submit a paper.

But Qureshi and Tekola claim in their video the school investigation actually was "racially biased" and they complained that they were "forced to confront these men" without the help of ASU.

"Dear White People, A.K.A. ASU — You openly discriminated against us on November 16 when you handed down your decision from your racially biased investigation," Qureshi said. "We're being persecuted for defending our multicultural center from racism and sexism … ASU is a violent place."

A report from Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide reported the students were asked to turn in a three-page paper "after they were found guilty of harassing two white students."

"According to reports, the two harassed their fellow students because they were wearing an anti-Biden t-shirt, carrying a Chick-Fil-A cup, and using a laptop with a pro-police sticker," the report said.

"It's just the latest example of how university campuses have turned into political battlegrounds. In March 2021, Columbia University was slammed for hosting graduation ceremonies based on race and sexuality."

The report said, "Qureshi and Tekola called the white students 'racist' and 'offensive' for their T-shirt and stickers."

Qureshi has refused to accept she did anything wrong.

"I did it so our kids can study in peace just like white kids," she told State Press.

The Daily Mail documented that the two were told to write up how "next time, when they talk with white people about race and society, they will be civil."

The school had concluded, "In this instance, the confrontation captured on video was not respectful dialogue, and its heated nature in an enclosed space where numerous other students were studying caused disruption to their activities as well as to the previously quiet study activities of the students who you confronted."

Tekola argued asking "students of color" to be more civil while confronting "white supremacy" actually is "violent."

The report explained Tekola and Qureshi are organizers of the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, a student group that has been working on a multicultural space for several years.

They were seen originally "yelling at the white students," the report said.

When one of the targets of their rant asked, "White's not a culture?," they responded, "White is NOT a culture! You think whiteness is a culture? This is the violence that ASU [Arizona State University] does and this is the type of people that they protect!"

