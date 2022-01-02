Lightning-rod Republican gets permanently banned from Twitter

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had her Twitter account permanently banned for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation," the social-media company said Sunday.

"We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene's congressional Twitter account, @RepMTG, is still active. She joined former President Trump being in being banned.

The congresswoman responded to the decision on GETTR, a conservative social platform founded by Jason Miller, a former aide and spokesman for Trump.

TRENDING: Adulterers, fornicators and the perversion of God's plan

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning (Qasem) Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene wrote. "That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies."

On Saturday, Greene had tweeted about an "extremely high amount of covid vaccine deaths" that she said are "ignored," Rolling Stone reported.

Twitter had repeatedly temporarily suspended Greene's account over the course of the pandemic for alleged misinformation.

Is Twitter intentionally suppressing truth so that leftist lies consume the minds of its users? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Most recently, in August, she was suspended for one week and threatened with a permanent ban after she said COVID-19 vaccines were "failing."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!