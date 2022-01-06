Lindsey Graham blasts Biden, Harris for Jan. 6 speeches

(DAILY WIRE) – Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham slammed both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday for the speeches they made on the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham wrote in a tweet Thursday morning, while Biden was still speaking.
Advertisement - story continues below
Graham expounded on his position in a Twitter thread later Thursday morning. “I still cannot believe a mob was able to take over the United States Capitol during such a pivotal moment – certifying a presidential election,” Graham wrote. “It would have been so easy for terrorists to bootstrap onto this protest and wreak even further destruction on the U.S. Capitol.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]