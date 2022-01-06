Lindsey Graham blasts Biden, Harris for Jan. 6 speeches

(DAILY WIRE) – Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham slammed both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday for the speeches they made on the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot.

“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham wrote in a tweet Thursday morning, while Biden was still speaking.

Graham expounded on his position in a Twitter thread later Thursday morning. “I still cannot believe a mob was able to take over the United States Capitol during such a pivotal moment – certifying a presidential election,” Graham wrote. “It would have been so easy for terrorists to bootstrap onto this protest and wreak even further destruction on the U.S. Capitol.”

