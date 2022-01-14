Los Angeles train tracks blanketed in empty boxes as thieves target cargo containers

(NEW YORK POST) – Train tracks used for freight-transport in Los Angeles resembled a garbage dump Thursday as thieves have been raiding cargo containers and leaving shipping packaging in their wake.

The screwy scene at a section of Union Pacific train tracks was captured by CBSLA – which also filmed an apparent thief darting from the area while carrying packages.

The sea of scrapped cardboard contained discarded items from Amazon, REI and other popular retailers, the outlet reported.

