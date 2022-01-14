A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Los Angeles train tracks blanketed in empty boxes as thieves target cargo containers

'These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:44pm
Thieves targeting freight trains, January 2022 (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – Train tracks used for freight-transport in Los Angeles resembled a garbage dump Thursday as thieves have been raiding cargo containers and leaving shipping packaging in their wake.

The screwy scene at a section of Union Pacific train tracks was captured by CBSLA – which also filmed an apparent thief darting from the area while carrying packages.

The sea of scrapped cardboard contained discarded items from Amazon, REI and other popular retailers, the outlet reported.

