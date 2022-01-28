Major U.S. port hits container record as supply chain disruptions continue

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Port of Savannah hit a container record last year, handling 5.6 million container units of imports and exports, an increase of 1 million container units from the year before amid continued supply chain disruptions.

The Georgia Ports Authority provided the data on Tuesday, noting the 20% increase in shipping containers moving through the Port of Savannah in 2021 as seaports across the U.S. struggled to keep up with the surge in cargo that packed container yards and forced ships to wait at sea.

Reporting on "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday, FOX Business correspondent Ashely Webster noted that the situation has "improved" at the port since his last visit about three and a half months ago when the port was "completely packed with containers, with more than close to 40 ships anchored offshore." Webster reported that on Thursday morning he saw only one ship anchored offshore waiting to come into port.

