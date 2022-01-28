Man who spent nearly 20 years in prison for murder released after twin brother confesses to crime

(FOX 26 HOUSTON) – A convicted felon who spent nearly 20 years in prison for murder was released after his identical twin brother turned himself in for the crime.

Kevin Dugar was released from Chicago's Cook County jail on Wednesday after a motion for bond was granted. In 2003, Dugar was convicted for a gang-related murder in Chicago. His twin brother, Karl Smith, confessed to being the culprit 10 years later in a letter he wrote to Dugar.

"I have to get it off my chest before it kills me," Smith wrote in a 2013 letter to his imprisoned brother, as he confessed to the crime. "So I’ll just come clean and pray you can forgive me."

Read the full story ›