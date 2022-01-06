A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Manhattan apartment sales record best 4th quarter in 3 decades

Empty units snapped up by bargain hunters in early 2021

WND News Services
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:20pm
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:20pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – For the last quarter of 2021, bargain hunters rushed to purchase apartments in Manhattan. Home sales in the borough reached a fourth-quarter record even though the Omicron variant scare has slowed the back-to-office return in the city.

Appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate released a new report Tuesday that highlighted 3,559 co-ops and condos were sold in the fourth quarter of 2021, the most sales for the quarter going back three decades. The average price for an apartment sold jumped 11% to $1.17 million compared with the same quarter a year ago.

The buying frenzy began in early 2021 as bargain hunters purchased apartments at a pandemic discount while thousands of Manhattanites in 2020 fled the metro area to suburbia because of pandemic lockdowns and violent crime.

Read the full story ›

