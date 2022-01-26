Why do so many believe the 2020 election was stolen?

A vast majority of Republicans, as well as 12% of Democratic voters and about half of independent voters, suspect the election of 2020 was rigged, stolen, hijacked from former President Trump.

That translates to MOST voters – no matter how you slice it.

Even polls conducted by liberal news organizations get similar results – much to their chagrin.

America has never experienced a presidential election like 2020 in its history.

A survey conducted by Vox and Data for Progress, bona fide progressives who described their survey as coming "after a group of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol," found that 72% of Republicans disputed the vote – on top of 42% of independents.

Other polls taken in the last year have produced similar results.

Are these Americans nothing but mind-numbed robots? Or are they duly outraged voters deeply suspicious of what happened?

That has affected people's confidence in the electoral system overall, and it hasn't gotten any better as time has gone by.

The previous year has demonstrated what Joe Biden can do as president. It has not been pretty. Trump has not had much to add to the controversy. He's smart enough to know when to get out of Biden's way.

His record includes repression, hundreds of "domestic enemies" rounded up, almost a year of vaccine mandates, threats, the Jan. 6 witch hunt by Democrats in Congress – not to mention the Afghanistan debacle, widespread open illegal immigration, around 2 million strong from over 100 countries without vetting nor vaccines during a pandemic, inflation not seen for 40 years, supply-side snafus and impending war with Russia.

Despite this, the media stand by his side. Even worse, Big Tech stifles coverage of the 2020 election on Google, Facebook and Twitter. WND and other conservative website have been systematically demonetized and get no traffic from Google, which has a virtual monopoly of advertising and ad servers on the internet.

Even Fox News doesn't talk about the 2020 election. The Wall Street Journal doesn't touch it. It just didn't happen – not on their watch.

Now America is in crisis. There isn't another presidential election for three years. That's a long time when China is talking about invading Taiwan and with Russia's impending invasion of Ukraine – or even Poland! There's a midterm election scheduled for Nov. 8, but the Democrats are still trying to end the filibuster and federalize the election with no need for Americans to register to vote. Why not? They call it "voter suppression."

Some Democratic cities and states already don't frown upon illegal aliens voting.

This is hardy America anymore – and Americans know it.

This is exactly the way one would expect the Biden administration and their allies to act under the circumstances. There's a lot riding on the way this plays out.

Real Americans see hope in Donald Trump, a real election for Congress this year and, frankly, God.

In the meantime, Trump is not going to stop talking about the rigged election – his favorite subject.

When the Wall Street Journal did a story recently on why they tried to legitimize the election in Pennsylvania by saying there weren't enough votes to swing the election in Trump's favor, the former president stepped up and wrote a letter back to them:

"In your editorial, 'The Election for Pennsylvania's High Court' (Oct. 25), you state the fact that a court wrongly said mail-in ballots could be counted after Election Day. 'This didn't matter,' you add, 'because Mr. Biden won the state by 80,555, but the country is lucky the election wasn't closer. If the election had hung on a few thousand Pennsylvanians, the next President might have been picked by the U.S. Supreme Court.'"

"Actually," wrote Trump, "the election was rigged, which you, unfortunately, still haven't figured out. Here are just a few examples of how determinative the voter fraud in Pennsylvania was:

"* 71,893 mail-in ballots were returned after Nov. 3, 2020, at 8 p.m. … None of these should have been counted, according to the U.S. Constitution.

"* 10,515 mail-in votes from people who do not exist on the Pennsylvania voter rolls at all.

"* 20,000 excess voters not yet accounted for by the Pennsylvania Department of State – far more votes than voters!

"* Hundreds of thousands of votes unlawfully counted in secret … while GOP poll watchers were thrown out.

"* 39,771 people voted who registered after the Oct. 19 deadline."

Challenges are still pending in Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan.

Do you still wonder why Americans are clinging to the only hope they have for righting a bogus 2020 election?

