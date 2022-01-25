'Mass formation hypnosis': Eric Clapton urges not to fall for COVID shots

Famed rock guitarist Eric Clapton says he was duped into taking one of the experimental COVID-19 jabs by "subliminal messaging" and "mass formation hypnosis" and others shouldn't fall for it.

Clapton's recent comments came in an interview posted to a YouTube channel called the Real Music Observer.

Clapton, 76, described the "disastrous" side effects he sustained after taking the jab, explaining his hands were "either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless."

He said he feared he would "never" play his guitar again.

His anti-lockdown single, "Stand and Deliver," with Van Morrison was released in 20202.

He said in the interview, nine months after taking the shot, he was feeling pretty good.

Clapton explained he hadn't gotten the "memo," or information about "mass formation hypnosis" that was circulating among vaccination critics.

According to a report in the New York Post, he said, "Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me."

He cited the work of Belgian psychologist Mattias Desmet, whose theory suggests a sort of mind control that has taken over society, "allowing for unscrupulous leaders to easily manipulate populations into, for example, accepting vaccines or wearing face masks," the report said.

"Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere," he said.

Including, he said, "little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising."

Clapton, formerly with Cream, said he was "kind of … forcibly retired" by the pandemic and its restrictions. And he mentioned losing touch with family and friends over his views.

"Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing — a lot of dust around, with people moving away quite quickly. It has, for me, refined the kind of friendship I have. And it’s dwindled down to the people that I obviously really need and love," he said in the report.

"Inside my family, that became quite pivotal. I’ve got teenage girls, and an older girl who’s in her 30s — and they’ve all had to kind of give me leeway because I haven’t been able to convince any of them," he said.

At the Citizen Free Press a report said Clapton doesn't hear from fellow musicians very often.

"I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore," he said.

A report in the Independent noted that "social media users" were critical of his comments.

It said author Glen Macnow claimed. "Every time I see Eric Clapton trending, I cringe. When virologists and epidemiologists start playing a killer version of 'Layla,' I'll start listening to Clapton on science."

