Mayhem in Kazakhstan as police killed, banks offline, explosions heard

(ZEROHEDGE) – Kazakhstan's state broadcaster has reported at least a dozen police killed among security forces, and an additional over 350 police injured, according to Khabar 24. Casualties among protesters and rioters are as yet unknown and unclear. Shooting and loud explosions were reported by eyewitnesses throughout the night in some major cities like Almaty, where the bulk of violent scenes have emerged.

And the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said a total of 18 security personnel had been killed, and nearly 800 people wounded. The Associated Press, meanwhile, has cited state authorities to say that at least one police officer was found beheaded.

Here's more via Newsweek: "Citing the state-run outlet Khabar-24, the Insider's live blog said the decapitated body of a police officer had been discovered. This was also reported by the Associated Press. Agence France Press reported that two officers had been beheaded."

