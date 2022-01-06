Mayhem in Kazakhstan as police killed, banks offline, explosions heard

(ZEROHEDGE) – Kazakhstan's state broadcaster has reported at least a dozen police killed among security forces, and an additional over 350 police injured, according to Khabar 24. Casualties among protesters and rioters are as yet unknown and unclear. Shooting and loud explosions were reported by eyewitnesses throughout the night in some major cities like Almaty, where the bulk of violent scenes have emerged.
And the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said a total of 18 security personnel had been killed, and nearly 800 people wounded. The Associated Press, meanwhile, has cited state authorities to say that at least one police officer was found beheaded.
Advertisement - story continues below
Here's more via Newsweek: "Citing the state-run outlet Khabar-24, the Insider's live blog said the decapitated body of a police officer had been discovered. This was also reported by the Associated Press. Agence France Press reported that two officers had been beheaded."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]