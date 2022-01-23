McCarthy open to Electoral Count Act reform to the way Trumpers prefer

(POLITICO) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday joined his Senate counterpart in entertaining potential reform of the 135-year-old law that Donald Trump allies used to fuel their case against certification of the 2020 election.

When asked about the prospects of a bipartisan revision of the Electoral Count Act, pitched by members of both parties as a meaningful response to the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters, McCarthy told reporters he sees "nothing wrong" with exploring the idea.

“Just like any bill out there, in every Congress, we look at an old piece of law. So you can always modernize it and others,” the California Republican said at his weekly press conference. “There's nothing wrong with looking at any piece of legislation. I would think we'd look at a lot of things and make things accountable.”

Read the full story ›