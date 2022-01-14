Mike Lindell: Bank dumping my businesses, charities

Mike Lindell says one of the nation's largest banks is moving to dump the nine businesses and charities he has founded in the wake of his success with MyPillow.
Among them are the social media sites FrankSpeech.com and Lindell TV, and the Lindell Recovery Network, which helps people overcome addictions, Lindell said in an interview Friday with Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast."
Lindell has been banned by social-media platforms, and major retailers have stopped selling his products because of his efforts to expose fraud in the 2020 election through documentaries, symposiums and other activism.
Bannon played a recording of a telephone call between a top executive at Minnesota Bank & Trust and Lindell's controller.
The executive asked in the call why the bank, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial, is associated with "someone who could be in the news."
"Not that the FBI is even sniffing and looking, but what if somebody came and said, 'Do you know what? We are going to subpoena all of his account records, and this and that. And then all of a sudden we make the news," the executive said.
"So it's more of a reputation risk," he said.
Lindell, after his controller informed him of the bank's intentions, tried to call CEO Stephen Bishop but was put on hold for an hour. He called back and was put on hold for another 45 minutes.
"They're telling us you need to leave our bank," Lindell told Bannon. "They said they want FrankSpeech gone ... in a week, and they want all the rest gone in 30 days.
"I said, I am not ... leaving, so you're going to have to throw me out of your bank."
Lindell noted that such canceling hasn't worked out well for Bed, Bath and Beyond, having closed 37 stores since canceling his products.
See Lindell's interview with "War Room":
