Mike Rowe on workers quitting jobs at record levels: 'I've never seen anything like it'

(BREITBART) – “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe on Wednesday reacted to a jobs report showing 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in the month of November.
Rowe told Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that he has “never seen anything like this,” adding he has been hearing from all sorts of different industries that they are “struggling mightily to recruit.”
“From my position as a guy who runs a foundation that’s focused on debunking stigmas and stereotypes around the skilled trades, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Rowe stated. “Not a week goes by where my foundation doesn’t get a phone call from some association in charge of some industry that’s struggling mightily to recruit. Just this month, I’ve heard from the energy industry, the flooring industry – I mean, you just go down the list one after the next – the restaurant industry, the cable and broadband industry, they are all struggling with the same basic problem, and that is how to make a more persuasive case for the opportunities that exist within their industries.”
