Millions of us now are effectively banned from D.C.

Thursday wasn't a good day for President Joe Biden. First, the Supreme Court shouted "LET'S GO BRANDON" by killing his prized private-employer vaccine mandate. Then Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema destroyed his dreams of banning voter ID to ensure one-party rule in America.
After hearing all that bad news, I'm guessing Biden put a lid on it and headed for the White House basement where his wife prepared baby food, fed him milk from a bottle and then tucked him in with his favorite blankie.
But we can't afford to rest because of two short-lived victories. We have much work to do to save America from a communist/fascist takeover.
Washington, D.C., is Exhibit A. Did you hear the latest plot twist in Washington? Two steps forward, one step back.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser just announced people cannot leave their home or hotel without proof of vaccination, or "papers," 24/7. You can't enter any restaurant, bar, retail store, department store or gym, or even walk the streets, without government-issued photo ID, plus proof of vaccination.
This is happening in America.
People "like me" are banned from Washington, D.C. I'm not certain: Is it because I'm Jewish, Republican or unvaccinated? Maybe all three?
Let me make a few significant points here.
First, "my body, my choice." Democrats live and die with that mantra when it comes to murdering innocent children in the womb. Ironically, at this very moment, Democrats are looking to pass laws to make abortion legal up until the moment of birth. But in D.C., when it comes to my body, I have no choices. It's either take an experimental, potentially poisonous jab that I believe could cripple or kill me, or I give up my job, my social life and all my civil rights.
Second, my father didn't almost die at the Battle of Okinawa during World War II so his son could be barred from entering Washington, D.C. This is a disgrace to anyone who ever fought or died for this country.
Third, as a Jewish American, I see many echoes of Nazi Germany. Today it is "the unvaccinated" who are being slandered, denigrated, persecuted, fired and banned for the crime of not wanting to take the potentially dangerous, experimental COVID-19 jab.
Today's unvaccinated American is being called the same words Jews were called in Nazi Germany: dirty, filthy, dangerous, diseased, criminal, disloyal, selfish, someone who should be banned from society, no longer allowed to eat at restaurants or have a drink among normal people.
What's next? Yellow stars? Well, that's already happening. In many schools in America, children are being separated by vaccination status.
Fourth, this is all about "papers." Democrats claim that asking for proof of citizenship before voting is like the Gestapo asking for "papers," but to demand "papers" to eat food, buy groceries or shop at any time isn't the Gestapo? Actually, it's more like Gestapo, Russia's KGB, East Germany's Stasi, combined with Communist China's forced labor camps.
Finally, if COVID-19 is such a "national health emergency," why have Biden and his communist cabal opened the border so millions of malnourished, tired, sick and diseased migrants can flood into this country, with no health checks, no masks and no vaccine mandates?
Either this "health emergency" is pure fraud intended to allow Democrats to rig and steal elections with mail-in ballots and no voter ID, or this "health emergency" is real and Democratic tyrants like Biden and Bowser are purposely letting the whole world into the U.S. to spread COVID-19, thereby creating crisis and hysteria, and giving themselves more power to control every aspect of our lives.
My Jewish military-veteran father was ready to die for this great country. What was he fighting for? Freedom. Now all these years later, the tyrant Washington mayor thinks she can ban law-abiding, taxpaying citizens who happen to have different political views from entering America's capital.
But I'll bet Bowser supports transgender rights. I'll bet she thinks any man can identify as a woman and we have to accept that as fact. Then they can use women's restrooms and play sports with our daughters.
We can all learn from that lesson. From now on, please consider me "Trans-vaccinated." I'm unvaccinated, but I identify as "vaccinated." You'll have to take my word for it. If I think I'm vaccinated, I am. And if you "misidentify me," you'll open up your business to million-dollar lawsuits.
I have a message for Bowser …
"LET'S GO BRANDON."
